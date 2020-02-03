 Kate Olson and Snohomish H.S. Jazz Allstars brighten a winter day in the KNKX studios | KNKX
Kate Olson and Snohomish H.S. Jazz Allstars brighten a winter day in the KNKX studios

Snohomish High School's band program celebrates it's 90th year this year, and the allstar jazz ensemble showed us how talented their musicians are. With saxophonists Kate Olson and Brent Jensen in mentor and instructor roles, it's clear there's some fantastic jazz blowing down from the north.

Jensen previously taught music at the College of Southern Idaho and told us he never imagined he'd be teaching jazz to high school students. Another surprise, Jensen says he's really enjoying it. He's also introduced a jazz improvisation workshop and a monthly jam session at the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish each last Monday of the month. The jazz program is already seeing the benefits of his efforts.

                 

              

Olson's musical education growing up in Wyoming wasn't at the level that kids in the Pacific Northwest are now used to getting. She had to be a self-starter, and it shows in her varied career as performer and teacher. This opportunity to be a part of the advanced jazz education programs in Seattle is exciting for her, "it makes me feel like I'm helping to create a legacy that I wasn't able to benefit from at that time."

The Snohomish High musicians were in fine form on three complicated hard bop arrangements including "The Soulful Mr Timmons", a Jazz Messengers song that featured Nate Fodge's piano intro hinting at the piano styles of the song's composer - James Williams - and subject - Bobby Timmons. Guitarist Alex Escoto found a fun guitar effect for his solo, bubbling through the reverb with impressive chops.

Sterling Stainer was featured in a fine bass solo on Sonny Clark's complicated "Sonny's Mood", pretty impressive for a converted drummer who's just learning this new instrument. Trumpeter Kadyn Holguin was the confident lead voice on this piece, aquitting himself admirably in the part originated by the legendary trumpeter Art Farmer.

On the Steve Davis composition "Optimism", Nick John and Tim Justice took tasty solos on sax and trombone respectively. Drummer Evan Sewell kept up the rhythm well, directing the ensemble through some precarious starts and stops throughout the session. Justice, a senior at Snohomish High, says he has his post-high school plans set, but the specific path he'll take getting there is as yet undefined. A perfect answer from an improvising musician.

The Snohomish High jazz band has a lot to be proud of, as do their instructors, like Brent Jensen and Kate Olson. The high tides of world-class jazz education in the Puget Sound region is helping to raise all boats, even in the Cascade foothills.

snohomish high school
School of Jazz
Brent Jensen
Kate Olson

Related Content

School of Jazz studio session with the all-stars of Ingraham High

By Jan 21, 2020
Adrian Florez

Ingraham High School's jazz program is booming, expanding to include a pair of big bands under the direction of Shane Henderson. With their mentor, saxophonist Peter Daniel, Ingraham's all-star jazz ensemble showed off their passion for this music in the KNKX studios with a trio of classic tunes.

How NW teens taught blind kids to play tennis

By Aug 14, 2012
Joan Robinett-Wilson

Take a large foam tennis ball, stuff a rattle in it and play a repetitive chirp to orient a person who can't see and you have the elements of a game of tennis for the blind and visually impaired. 

That's what 15 tennis players from Snohomish High School did during one week this summer for a handful of sightless kids ready to try something new.

Brent Jensen Plays Paul Desmond And More

By Jan 31, 2018
Brent Jensen in the KNKX Studios.
Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Alto and soprano sax player Brent Jensen says no matter which horn he plays, people often tell him he sounds like Paul Desmond. That's a high compliment indeed, but live in the KNKX studios Jensen showed he's no imitator.

You've probably heard Brent Jensen playing around the Northwest, or from his hit debut album on Seattle's Origin Records, The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond from 2002. But he's only just recently moved to the Puget Sound region about a year ago and says he loves having access to so many amazing jazz musicians with whom he can share a stage.

Jazz Northwest: Kate Olson live at Seattle Art Museum

By Jan 20, 2019
Kate Olson at Seattle Art Museum, Tim Kennedy in background
Lisa Hagen Glynn Photography

Saxophonist and composer Kate Olson brought her original music to this month's Art of Jazz concert presented by Earshot at The Seattle Art Museum. She is part of a cadre of Seattle musicians who've been drawn to the area by the freedom to explore new forms of expression in music and theater.