Join Us For Our First Virtual School Of Jazz Studio Session

Some of the most resilient musicians finding ways to keep music alive during COVID-19 are local jazz students. The kids are alright—and KNKX is proud to bring you our first virtual School of Jazz studio session with the Red Combo from Seattle Academy (SAAS) on Thursday, January 28 at 7 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson. REGISTER HERE. The event is pre-recorded and will be live streamed on Zoom. We invite you to join the live chat during the event.

The Red Combo—Henry Roseman on piano, bassist Tito Rios Viche, and KNKX’s December 2020 guest student DJ Calvin Lundin on drums—perform with their mentor, Northwest bassist and Origin Records artist Paul Gabrielson. The program includes tunes penned by Henry Roseman. The event also features Abe’s Q&A with the musicians and SAAS band director Matt Frost. Note: the musicians are performing together at Seattle Academy with safety protocols in place.

KNKX is proud of our commitment to providing mentorship and performance opportunities for Western Washington jazz students through our School of Jazz program—now in its 15th year. We hope you will join us for this special virtual presentation showcasing these talented young musicians.

Thanks to Alaska Airlines and BECU for their support of KNKX School of Jazz.

THE RED COMBO

Henry Roseman (piano) is a junior at Seattle Academy. He joined the band program in 6th grade on the trumpet. He continues to play trumpet in the jazz band and piano in the Red Combo. He composes quite a bit, as is evidenced by the set list the students created.

Calvin Lundin (drums) is a sophomore at Seattle Academy. He joined the band program in 6th grade as a percussionist, playing drum set and vibraphone. Cal also writes/creates music, he plays in a band with Henry in addition to his school groups.

Tito Rios Viche (bass) is a senior at Seattle Academy. She came to SAAS as a 7th grader and joined the band program the same year, now completing her 6th year! She has been a rock in the program and has received multiple awards at the Reno Jazz Festival and scholarships to local jazz festivals in addition to being one of the coolest kids you'll meet.

SAAS INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC PROGRAM

Central to the philosophy of the SAAS Instrumental Music Program is the belief that music is a powerful and joyful catalyst for personal growth. The Instrumental Program provides a year-long opportunity for musical development and expression. With jazz as the overarching program focus, students frequently work with specialist coaches, guest artists, clinicians, and perform at jazz festivals, jazz clubs, concerts, and major school functions. Matt Frost has been the Director of Instrumental Music at SAAS for the last six years.

PAUL GABRIELSON

Paul Gabrielson is a jazz bassist and educator who has been playing professionally for over 30 years. Recently relocating back to Seattle from New York City, Paul brings with him a performance roster of some of the finest jazz musicians on the scene today including Jeff “Tain” Watts, Mark Ferber, Benny Green, Bob Florence, Bill Mays, Geoff Keezer, Larry Fuller, Arturo O’Farrill, Ron Affif, Corey Christianson, Randy Johnston, Don Mock, Ingrid Jensen, Duane Eubanks, Terrell Stafford, the Mingus Big Band, Diane Schuur, Jay Clayton, Mark Murphy and many more. He earned his Bachelors in Music at Central Washington University and a Masters of Arts in Music at City College in New York City studying with jazz bassist John Patitucci. He has also spent time studying with jazz greats Ray Brown, Cecil McBee, John Clayton and classical studies with Ron Simon of the Seattle Symphony. As an educator, Paul has taught at Pacific Lutheran University, Central Washington University and City College of New York and numerous clinics and recitals nationwide. Paul is also the festival founder and director of the annual Pinehurst Jazz Festival in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

To whet your appetite, check out the Red Combo’s rendition of a song by The Police.