Jimmy Heath featured with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra

The late saxophonist and composer Jimmy Heath appeared in Seattle several times, with The Heath Brothers and with The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. He was commissioned by the SRJO to compose a suite "The Endless Search" which the orchestra premiered in 2006 at a concert in Benaroya Hall. He returned a year later to make a studio recording of the suite with SRJO. Parts 2 and 3 of the suites will be featured on today’s episode of Jazz Northwest.

Also featured are Randy Halberstadt, Greta Matassa, The Whitworth Jazz Ensemble, Portland trumpet player and composer Charlie Porter, and saxophonists Johnny Griffin and Lockjaw Davis from a 1962 radio broadcast from The Penthouse in Seattle.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.