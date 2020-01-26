 Jimmy Heath featured with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

Jimmy Heath featured with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra

By 8 minutes ago
  • Jimmy Heath
    Jimmy Heath
    Roger Galloway

The late saxophonist and composer Jimmy Heath appeared in Seattle several times, with The Heath Brothers and with The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. He was commissioned by the SRJO to compose a suite "The Endless Search" which the orchestra premiered in 2006 at a concert in Benaroya Hall. He returned a year later to make a studio recording of the suite with SRJO.  Parts 2 and 3 of the suites will be featured on today’s episode of Jazz Northwest. 

Also featured are Randy Halberstadt, Greta Matassa, The Whitworth Jazz Ensemble, Portland trumpet player and composer Charlie Porter, and saxophonists Johnny Griffin and Lockjaw Davis from a 1962 radio broadcast from The Penthouse in Seattle.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, AppleGoogle or Spotify.

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

DX-Tet plays new music for octet at SAM's Art of Jazz

By Jan 19, 2020
Michael Glynn, Xavier Lecouturier
Lisa Hagen Glynn Photography

This month's Art of Jazz concert presented by Earshot and The Seattle Art Museum featured exciting new compositions and arrangements for octet by Dylan Hayes and Xavier Lecouturier. The DX-Tet, co-led by Hayes and Lecouturier, played a rich program for four horns, piano, guitar, bass and drums. The co-leaders grew up in the Bay area and have lived in Seattle the last four years while attending Cornish College of the Arts. 

Marina Albero among recent releases featured on Jazz Northwest

By Jan 13, 2020

Barcelona-born pianist Marina Albero's ambitious 3 CD album featuring her piano and compositions is among recent releases on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. Also on this show are Cuban cuatro player Kiki Valera, singers Jenny Davis and Kelley Johnson and Portland pianist Kerry Politzer. We also tap the way back machine for Floyd Standifer with the Local 493 Reunion Band, and Cannonball Adderley at The Penthouse.