Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s PARLOUR GAME

Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

The Royal Room, Seattle

Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s PARLOUR GAME: In their latest endeavor PARLOUR GAME, violinist Jenny Scheinman and drummer Allison Miller dig into the rootsier elements of jazz along with the formidable pianist Carmen Staaf and bassist Tony Scherr. The repertoire explores swing, gogo, backbeats and ballads. Scheinman and Miller are both artists with eclectic backgrounds having collaborated with such diverse musicians as Bill Frisell, Brian Blade, Ron Miles, Nels Cline, Jason Moran, Lucinda Williams, Natalie Merchant, Toshi Reagon, and Rene Rosnes. In PARLOUR GAME they explore the classic format of the piano quartet and strive for excellence in simplicity – the perfect groove and a melody that sticks.

Entry deadline is March 8 at midnight.

