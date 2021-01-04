 Jeff Clayton remembered on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
  • Jeff Clayton on sax and John Clayton on bass.
    Jim Levitt

Saxophonist and flutist Jeff Clayton will be remembered Jan. 3 with a rebroadcast performance recorded in 2013 at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend. Jeff Clayton passed Dec. 16 at the age of 65 at his home in Los Angeles. He had been diagnosed with kidney cancer two years earlier.

Jeff and his brother John have been regulars at Jazz Port Townsend for many years, and co-led a quintet and a jazz orchestra. Both have also been on the faculty at the annual jazz workshop at Port Townsend.

Also on this week's show is a rare recording of Patti Summers singing with Gary Steele, and The Bill Anschell Standards Trio.  

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

