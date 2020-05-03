 The Jazz Umbrella is very inclusive... | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

The Jazz Umbrella is very inclusive...

By 35 minutes ago
  • The Westerlies salute International Jazz Day, April 30
    The Westerlies salute International Jazz Day, April 30

…and so is Jazz Northwest. This week's show features the title music from The Westerlies brass quartet's new album "Wherein Lies the Good."  It's a 15-minute suite originally composed for piano by Robin Holcomb but here arranged by Andy Clausen for brass quartet with two trumpets and two trombones.  It's a slice of Americana played by a quartet that the New York Times described as “an arty quartet…mixing ideas from jazz, new classical, and Appalachian folk”.

Also this week: Although the opportunities for actually experiencing live music have currently disappeared due to social distancing and the pandemic, we do have some recordings of earlier live performances in Seattle...including Cannonball Adderley at The Penthouse (1966), Jay Thomas at Tula's (2002) and The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra at Kirkland Performance Center (2008).

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

New releases by regional artists on Jazz Northwest

By May 1, 2020
David Hazeltine, Ken Lister, Cory Weeds, Jesse Cahill
Jodi Kaldestad

Vancouver alto saxophonist Cory Weeds and Seattle soprano saxophonist Kate Olson are both featured in new releases on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. Cory Weeds has just issued a second release with New York pianist David Hazeltine who has made several visits to Vancouver to play and record with Cory Weeds.  The new album "Day by Day" features mostly standards.