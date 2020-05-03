The Jazz Umbrella is very inclusive...

…and so is Jazz Northwest. This week's show features the title music from The Westerlies brass quartet's new album "Wherein Lies the Good." It's a 15-minute suite originally composed for piano by Robin Holcomb but here arranged by Andy Clausen for brass quartet with two trumpets and two trombones. It's a slice of Americana played by a quartet that the New York Times described as “an arty quartet…mixing ideas from jazz, new classical, and Appalachian folk”.

Also this week: Although the opportunities for actually experiencing live music have currently disappeared due to social distancing and the pandemic, we do have some recordings of earlier live performances in Seattle...including Cannonball Adderley at The Penthouse (1966), Jay Thomas at Tula's (2002) and The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra at Kirkland Performance Center (2008).

