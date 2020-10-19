 Jazz Northwest for October 18 | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

Jazz Northwest for October 18

By 1 hour ago
  • Janis Mann
    Janis Mann
    Bill Olstead

This week on Jazz Northwest we'll debut the latest release from singer Janis Mann and pianist Kenny Werner. Janis performed regularly around Seattle before moving to L.A. where she's been active as well as touring on the West Coast and singing in New York City. Her musical partnership with pianist Kenny Werner has been striking and fruitful. Their second album "Dreams of Flying" illustrates their intuitive blend, particularly on "When October Goes". 

Also on this week's show are Earshot Jazz Festival artists Marina Albero and Johnaye Kendrick as well as The Cory Weeds Little Big Band and others. 

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

Earshot Jazz Festival preview on Jazz Northwest

By Oct 11, 2020
Ravi Coltrane
Deborah Feingold

John Gilbreath, Executive Director of Earshot Jazz, joins host Jim Wilke for a preview of the 32nd Annual Earshot Jazz Festival on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. The Festival runs four weekends from October 16 through November 8 and will be an all-digital festival this year with live concerts delivered directly to the audience because of the pandemic. John Gilbreath talks about the special challenges of producing concerts for an unseen audience online. Music by Ravi Coltrane, Jovino Santos Neto, Fred Hersch and Marina Albero is included on this show. 