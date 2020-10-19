Jazz Northwest for October 18

This week on Jazz Northwest we'll debut the latest release from singer Janis Mann and pianist Kenny Werner. Janis performed regularly around Seattle before moving to L.A. where she's been active as well as touring on the West Coast and singing in New York City. Her musical partnership with pianist Kenny Werner has been striking and fruitful. Their second album "Dreams of Flying" illustrates their intuitive blend, particularly on "When October Goes".

Also on this week's show are Earshot Jazz Festival artists Marina Albero and Johnaye Kendrick as well as The Cory Weeds Little Big Band and others.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.