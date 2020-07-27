Jazz Northwest for July 26

Downbeat magazine's annual Jazz Critics Poll named an album recorded in Seattle as one of the top ten historical albums of the past year. It comes from a pair of 1962 radio broadcasts of Johnny Griffin and Lockjaw Davis playing at The Penthouse in Pioneer Square. An excerpt from the album which also includes Seattle bassist Buddy Catlett will air on Jazz Northwest this Sunday at 2 on 88. KNKX. Also, more music from the new Daniel Hersog Jazz Orchestra from Vancouver, as well as Greta Matassa, the band Oregon and more on this week's show.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.