Jazz Northwest for July 25

A new solo album by pianist and composer Jovino Santos Neto, "Luz" was recorded in one continuous session on a beautiful Fazioli piano at Northwest Pianos in Bellevue. Selections by Jovino and his mentor Hermeto Pascoal will be heard on this week's Jazz Northwest.

Also on this week's show is a set of three classic jazz instrumentals that later had words added by Portland-based Dave Frishberg who sings and plays them at a concert in California, plus the Milt Kleeb Dektet, Danny Kolke and a new CD by the Portland-based Barry Deister Quintet.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.