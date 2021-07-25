 Jazz Northwest for July 25 | KNKX
Jazz Northwest

Jazz Northwest for July 25

By 1 hour ago
  • Jovino Santos Neto
    Jovino Santos Neto
    Rhonda Stewart

A new solo album by pianist and composer Jovino Santos Neto, "Luz" was recorded in one continuous session on a beautiful Fazioli piano at Northwest Pianos in Bellevue. Selections by Jovino and his mentor Hermeto Pascoal will be heard on this week's Jazz Northwest. 

Also on this week's show is a set of three classic jazz instrumentals that later had words added by Portland-based Dave Frishberg who sings and plays them at a concert in California, plus the Milt Kleeb Dektet, Danny Kolke and a new CD by the Portland-based Barry Deister Quintet.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Jazz Northwest

This week on Jazz Northwest, we'll hear Ernestine Anderson swingin' at The Penthouse in 1962, and Jay Thomas and Slim Gaillard with Jay McShann and Buddy Tate getting together in a London studio in 1982. There's also recent music from Tom Keenlyside in Vancouver and Dan Balmer in Portland as well as Jacob Zimmerman from Seattle, who's starting a new Friday night series at The Canal.  