Jazz Northwest for January 10

On this week's Jazz Northwest, we'll revisit an all-star Portland group from the 90s led by pianist-composer Gordon Lee. The great rhythm team of Leroy Vinnegar on bass and Dick Berk on drums were sparking the Portland jazz scene in those years and alto saxophonist Warren Rand was the first call alto sax man. The quartet plays two contrafacts by Gordon Lee to begin this show.

Also this week, a new release by the prolific Vancouver saxophonist Cory Weeds, joined by Eric Alexander and a New York organ trio in a CD including traditional Italian songs and modern songs by Italian composers and American composers of Italian heritage. Also, Janis Mann, Jovino Santos Neto, the KO Ensemble and others including Wes Montgomery and Wynton Kelly playing a live date in a Seattle club in 1966.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.