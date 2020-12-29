 Jazz Northwest for December 27 | KNKX
Jazz Northwest

Jazz Northwest for December 27

  • Art by Becca Duran | Layout by Miles Thomas

In a year when there were few highlights due to closures of entertainment venues and a paucity of jazz album releases, it's difficult to make a list of highlights for the year. We'll share a few on this week's Jazz Northwest, including two from Vancouver BC, the Tom Keenlyside Quartet and Daniel Hersog's Jazz Orchestra. We'll also hear releases from former Seattle residents who make up The Westerles brass quartet, and pianist and singer Diane Schuur. Jay Thomas plays tenor sax and trumpet on an album of previously unissued material from a 1997 concert at Seattle Art Museum. The great Buddy Catlett is featured prominently in this group.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

Jazz Northwest

All seasonal concerts and performances have been canceled this year, but we have some great memories to relive from previous years. The Duke Ellington Concert of Sacred Music has been presented annually in Seattle since 1989 and was one of the reasons why the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra came into existence in 1994. Earshot Jazz took over the stewardship of the concerts in 1993 and will present this year's streamed version of highlights with some new material Dec. 26-Jan. 2.