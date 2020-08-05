Jazz Caliente: Tracking down new sounds from Cuba and Seattle

The capricious gods of remote broadcasting prevented us from hearing the new music that I had planned for last Saturday's Jazz Caliente. We're making up for it this week. Here is what's in store:

Seattle's multi-cultural love-fest known as Duende Libre has released The Dance She Spoke to great acclaim. Sounding fresh and yet deeply rooted, the album combines ancient African rhythm and song with contemporary jazz, blues and more. "Lafé" is the track we'll hear on Jazz Caliente this week, but the band actually debuted "Fefo" in a KNKX Studio Session back in 2018:

Also from Seattle, by way of Rio de Janeiro: multi-instrumentalist, composer and educator Jovino Santos Neto gathered his Quinteto (remotely, adhering to social distancing requirements) for a pandemic-produced single that was released this week. Written by the brillant Hermeto Pascoal, "Bebê" was inspired by the sounds that babies make when they try to "talk." We'll hear it this week on Jazz Caliente.

One of our favorite young Cuban pianists, Harold Lopez-Nussa, has a new album coming out Aug. 28. Te Lo Dije blends his considerable jazz sensibility with contemporary Cuban pop and dance music for a collection of both energetic and thoughtful compositions. Listen for the title track on Saturday's Jazz Caliente. Harold gets his daughters into the act for this live performance of "Lila'sMambo":

Check out the new sounds on Jazz Caliente this week!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.