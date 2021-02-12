 Jazz Caliente: Songs of love and longing | KNKX
Jazz Caliente

Jazz Caliente: Songs of love and longing

Sunday is Valentine's Day, and Saturday's Jazz Caliente celebrates early with songs of love and longing, including a few slow-dance boleros for cuddling with your cutie.

The Latin soul is a most romantic soul, and we'll have an hour of musical declarations of undying love, Latin jazz style, this week. 

Some of these love songs have been around a long, long time:

"Close Your Eyes" 

"Quizas, Quizas, Quizas"

"Obsesión"

"Aunque Me Cueste la Vida"

We'll hear updates on these classics and more this week on Jazz Caliente.  What's not to love?

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

Carlos Cascante y su Tumbao

