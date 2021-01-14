Jazz Caliente: Jazz Education Network recognizes Legends of Latin Jazz

Bay Area percussionist and bandleader Pete Escovedo was honored at last week's Jazz Education Network Virtual Conference as this year's Legend of Latin Jazz.

Founded in 2008, the Jazz Education Network (JEN) is dedicated to building the jazz arts community by advancing education, promoting performance and developing new audiences.

They've also become known for producing memorable annual conferences that bring together jazz students, educators and performers from around the world in joyous celebration.

JEN recognizes jazz educators each year with their "LeJENd of Jazz Education" award. Honorees this year included the late pianist Geri Allen and beloved Seattle educator and drummer Clarence Acox.

In 2014, JEN began its "LeJENd of Latin Jazz" awards by honoring Cuban conga drum master Candido Camero. This year, they named longtime San Francisco Bay Area bandleader and artist Pete Escovedo as a LeJENd of Latin Jazz.

To learn more about Mr. E, I recommend his detailed and entertaining memoir, My Life In The Key Of E.

Listen for Pete Escovedo's band this week on Jazz Caliente!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.