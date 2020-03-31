Jazz Caliente: Jazz Appreciation Month begins with birthday celebrations

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we'll join the festivities on Jazz Caliente this Saturday by celebrating some Latin jazz artists' birthdays.

Let's sample the birthday lineup for this week.

April 3 Nuyorican trumpeter, educator, public radio host Ray Vega

April 4 South African trumpeter, activist, storyteller Hugh Masekela

April 4 Dominican pianist/composer Michel Camilo

April 7 Cuban percussion master Mongo Santamaria

April 8 Brazilian composer, educator, multi-instrumentalist Moacir Santos

Listen for music from all of these artists and more this week on Saturday's Jazz Caliente!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.