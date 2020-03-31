 Jazz Caliente: Jazz Appreciation Month begins with birthday celebrations | KNKX
Jazz Caliente: Jazz Appreciation Month begins with birthday celebrations

  • Mongo Santamaria plays the conga drums at the Super Jazz Concert at the Apollo Theater in New York on Saturday, Dec. 10, 1988.
    William I. Ballinger / The Associated Press

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we'll join the festivities on Jazz Caliente this Saturday by celebrating some Latin jazz artists' birthdays.

Let's sample the birthday lineup for this week.

April 3 Nuyorican trumpeter, educator, public radio host Ray Vega 

April 4 South African trumpeter, activist, storyteller Hugh Masekela  

April 4 Dominican pianist/composer Michel Camilo 

April 7 Cuban percussion master Mongo Santamaria  

April 8 Brazilian composer, educator, multi-instrumentalist Moacir Santos

Listen for music from all of these artists and more this week on Saturday's Jazz Caliente!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

