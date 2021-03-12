Jazz Caliente: It's Grammy Time!

The Grammy Awards will be televised this Sunday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. On Saturday's Jazz Caliente, we'll sample the five nominees for Best Latin Jazz Album. Here's some background on each album, in the artists own words.

Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, "Four Questions"

Afro Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, "Tradiciones"

Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymée Nuviola, "Viento Y Tiempo: Live at Blue Note Tokyo"

Chico Pinheiro, "City of Dreams"

Poncho Sanchez, "Trane's Delight"

Listen for selections from each of these Grammy-nominated albums on Jazz Caliente this week!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.