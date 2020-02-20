 Jazz Caliente: Don't miss these two upcoming concerts in Seattle | KNKX
Jazz Caliente

Jazz Caliente: Don't miss these two upcoming concerts in Seattle

  • Omar Sosa and Yilian Cañizares
    Omar Sosa and Yilian Cañizares
    Franck Socha / courtesy of the artist

The gods of Latin jazz are truly smiling on Seattle right now. Here's a bit of background on two shows that you really should see.

Earshot Jazz presents Miguel Zenón Quartet, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Town Hall Forum

"This young musician and composer is at once reestablishing the artistic, cultural and social tradition of jazz while creating an entirely new jazz language for the 21st century." —MacArthur Foundation, 2008

Miguel Zenón's latest album is a tribute to beloved Puerto Rican singer Ismael Rivera.

Omar Sosa and Yilian Cañizares Aguas Trio, March 3 and 4, Jazz Alley

"Yilian is one of the most incredible talents of the new generation of Cuban musicians.  She is a virtuoso, she is expressive, spontaneous and with a grace that makes her the favorite of all of us." —Chucho Valdes

The most recent version of Omar Sosa's Aguas trio features the enchanting violinist and vocalist Yilian Cañizares. Their latest album is "Aguas."

Listen for selections from Miguel Zenón's "Sonero" and Omar Sosa's "Aguas" Saturday on Jazz Caliente!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

Miguel Zenon
Omar Sosa
Yilian Cañizares

