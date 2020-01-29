Jazz Caliente: Checking out a few of the 2020 Grammy winners

Grammy Sunday has come and gone, but in case you missed it, we'll be listening to some of the Grammy winners on Jazz Caliente this Saturday.

Chick Corea's first Grammy win dates back to 1975, for the Return to Forever album, No Mystery. Last Sunday, he picked up his 23rd Grammy for the Spanish Heart Band recording Antidote, Best Latin Jazz Album.

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela perform energetic mixes of folk music, rock and flamenco. Their latest, Mettavolution, got them their very first Grammy, for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Veteran of many large jazz ensembles and Latin jazz bands, trumpeter Brian Lynch combined his love of music with his other favorite activity: reading. He recorded his new original compositons with a huge group of musicians comprised of his fellow faculty members, students and alumni from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, plus special guests. The result is The Omni-American Book Club/My Journey Through Literature In Music, which won the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album Grammy award.

Listen for all three of these Grammy winners on Jazz Caliente this Saturday!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.