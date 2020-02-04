 Jazz Caliente: Celebrating the international appeal of Brazilian music | KNKX
Jazz Caliente

Jazz Caliente: Celebrating the international appeal of Brazilian music

  • Pianist Kenny Barron
What do a Philadelphian pianist, an Israeli guitarist and a musician/novelist/radio host/actor from Italy have in common? This week on Jazz Caliente, they're all playing Brazilian music.

NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron has always had an affinity for Brazilian rhythms, and he has recorded a number of truly elegant albums of Brazilian-tinged standards and original compositions. He'll be performing at the Portland Jazz Festival on Feb. 26. 

Guitarist Roni Ben Hur was born in Israel, and he picked up the guitar when inspired by the music of Wes Montgomery, Kenny Burrrell and Grant Green. Not long afterwards, Brazilian guitarist/composer Baden Powell became another important inspiration.

Classically trained pianist Stefano Bollani was drawn to jazz when he worked with trumpeter Enrico Rava, who was one of the first Italian jazz musicians to have recorded in the U.S. in the 1960s. Stefano's latest CD Que Bom is his second recording of Brazilian jazz, and it features Caetano Veloso, João Bosco and Hamilton de Holanda.

Listen for great international interpretations of Brazilian jazz from these three outstanding musicians this week on Jazz Caliente!

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

