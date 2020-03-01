 Jay Thomas' new album and more releases from regional artist | KNKX
Jay Thomas' new album and more releases from regional artist

The prolific Jay Thomas has a new album, and it's all about getting together with good friends and playing some favorite tunes. Despite the provocative title, the album focuses on jazz standards by Fats Navarro, Horace Silver, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and others as well as two originals by Thomas himself. We'll play a couple of tunes from this new album as well as music by Greta Matassa, Marina Albero, Charlie Porter, and Edmonton altoist PJ Perry this week on Jazz Northwest. 

We'll also preview upcoming live jazz events including The Tacoma Jazz Walk on March 7 with Pete Christlieb and others who will be playing in twelve venues in the Tacoma Theatre District, including the KNKX studios on Broadway.  

Next week's show originates from Jazz Alley. We'll present excerpts from the Northwest Music Monday performance by the Marc Seales Group playing for a near-capacity and enthusiastic crowd at Jazz Alley in February.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, AppleGoogle or Spotify.

  

Alex Dugdale Fade Quintet concert at Seattle Art Museum

By Feb 23, 2020
Alex Dugdale tap dancing with Max Holmberg on drums
Jim Levitt

Saxophonist Alex Dugdale brought his Fade Quintet to the February Art of Jazz concert at the Seattle Art 

Museum and entertained an enthusiastic crowd in the Brotman Forum. Playing saxophones and tap dancing in duets with members of the group, Alex Dugdale featured mostly his appealing original music.

Westerlies Fest and new CD debut on Jazz Northwest

By Feb 3, 2020
The Westerlies

The Westerlies is a brass quartet including 3 former Seattle residents who formed the group when they were students at Juilliard and the Manhattan School of music. The quartet of two trumpets and two trombones is unusual in jazz, with no rhythm section or chordal instrument. Their repertoire is also unusually wide-ranging, including Americana, 20th century composers such as Bartok and Ives, original music and in their new album, spirituals inspired by the Golden Gate Quartet.