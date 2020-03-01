Jay Thomas' new album and more releases from regional artist

The prolific Jay Thomas has a new album, and it's all about getting together with good friends and playing some favorite tunes. Despite the provocative title, the album focuses on jazz standards by Fats Navarro, Horace Silver, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and others as well as two originals by Thomas himself. We'll play a couple of tunes from this new album as well as music by Greta Matassa, Marina Albero, Charlie Porter, and Edmonton altoist PJ Perry this week on Jazz Northwest.

We'll also preview upcoming live jazz events including The Tacoma Jazz Walk on March 7 with Pete Christlieb and others who will be playing in twelve venues in the Tacoma Theatre District, including the KNKX studios on Broadway.

Next week's show originates from Jazz Alley. We'll present excerpts from the Northwest Music Monday performance by the Marc Seales Group playing for a near-capacity and enthusiastic crowd at Jazz Alley in February.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.