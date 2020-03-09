Jane Monheit

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

The albums kept coming, reflecting Monheit’s dual interests in jazz and cabaret: Taking a Chance on Love, her label debut for Sony (2004) a swinging survey of show tunes; the Christmas-themed The Season (Sony, 2005); Surrender (Concord, 2007), which showed off her love of Brazilian music and paired her with none other than frequent collaborators Ivan Lins, Sergio Mendes, and Toots Thielemans; and The Lovers, The Dreamers and Me (Concord, 2009), which included songs by Paul Simon, Fiona Apple, and Burt Bacharach. To date, Jane has released ten studio albums and two best-of compilations, including her most recent release, The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald.



Entry deadline is March 15 at midnight.

