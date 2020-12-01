It’s Giving Tuesday! Make an impact with your gift today

Another season of giving is upon us, and with that comes Giving Tuesday and the kick-off of the KNKX Winter Drive. In a year that has been like no other - one in which the value of accurate, fact-based news and soothing, uplifting music has been deeply felt - we hope you’ll consider supporting KNKX. Donations from individual listeners make it possible for us to continue this work in 2021.

Since 2016, KNKX has partnered with Northwest Harvest on Giving Tuesday to honor the important work they do in our region and to help out the community that has shown us so much generosity. Over the course of this partnership, listeners have helped provide over 40,000 meals to local school children dealing with food insecurity through the Three Squares backpack program.

The landscape of food insecurity has changed drastically in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic, and the demand on organizations focused on hunger issues has increased significantly. With Northwest Harvest’s guidance, our fifth annual partnership will focus on a new grocery voucher – or cash-equivalent card – program.

This initiative is designed to ease the pressure on food banks and maintain the dignity of those that are struggling to put food on the table by allowing beneficiaries to shop in local grocery stores and select the foods that are best for their families. The program has the added impact of supporting small businesses and strengthening neighborhoods, as many local markets are owned and operated by members of the communities most impacted by food insecurity.

For every $100 donated to KNKX through December 10th, we will provide $10 worth of groceries to a local family through this new program. Please support the KNKX news, jazz, and blues you are counting on to help you navigate these challenging times, and help out a family in need with your gift today.

More information on hunger in our region:

