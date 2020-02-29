Insurance commissioner orders copay, deductible waivers as dozens of new coronavirus cases detected

KNKX's Will Stone talks with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about the latest developments in King County's outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, March 2.

UPDATE, March 4, 3:30 p.m.: University of Washington Medicine researchers have a new test for the novel coronavirus, allowing for more people to be tested. The news came Wednesday, just as King County reported another death — the 10th person in the state.

UW Medicine says it's ready to process about 1,000 specimens per day, with the goal of ramping up to 4,000-5,000 per day. The state Public Health Laboratory in Shoreline has the capacity to test about 200 specimens, or about 100 people, per day.

"Testing is the main weapon we have against this virus right now," said Keith Jerome, head of the virology division in UW Medcine's department of laboratory medicine.

Testing shows who should be put in isolation and gives officials information about whether to enact broad social-distancing measures, Jerome said.

"Really, until we have a vaccine or until we have clearly effective and widely available therapeutics, this is our major tool," Jerome said. "That's why we're working around the clock to try to make as much available as possible."

Until recently, federal authorities limited who was eligible to be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. But those restrictions are being eased as demand increases and the capacity for testing grows. Still, researchers emphasize that it's up to individual health care providers to decide whether patients should be tested.

UW Medicine says it has the capacity to meet local demand for testing as well as process tests from other parts of the country.

California reported a death Tuesday, the first fatality from the virus outside Washington state.

Here in Washington, state public health officials are now reporting 39 confirmed cases. And 231 people who may have been exposed are being monitored.

People who are at higher risk of severe illness are being advised to stay home and away from large groups as much as possible, including high-density public spaces. Those high-risk groups include: people 60 and older, people with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease, pregnant women, and people who have weakened immune systems.

The University of Washington began developing the COVID-19 test in January, shortly after news spread about the coronavirus outbreak in China. At that time, it was considered unlikely the virus would get to the United States. Testing was initially concentrated under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when cases did show up in the U.S.

The Federal Drug Administration gave academic institutions the go-ahead to offer their own tests over the weekend, as the outbreak spread in Western Washington. The UW Medicine lab began testing patient samples on Tuesday.

Jerome, with UW Medicine, says this kind of rollout could normally take weeks or months and is instead happening in hours and days.

"This has been, in many ways, an amazing success story for the public health and diagnostic arena," Jerome said. "I know it doesn't seem like that because this is clearly a terrible problem that we're dealing with."

And for anyone who is concerned that they’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System says it's offering free e-visits. Dr. Mark Mariani, chief medical officer for retail health at MultiCare, says the idea is to help people get their questions answered. Since March 1, MultiCare has had more than 700 virtual visits.

Meanwhile, public agencies and officials continued containment efforts.

Seattle Public Schools has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has not closed any schools. But Superintendent Denise Juneau says the district is working closely with county health officials to determine how to keep students and staff safe.

She says custodial crews are prioritizing cleaning common areas. In some cases, they're doing deep cleaning when there are concerns that someone may have come into contact with the virus. And she says they're ensuring students practice good hygiene.

“We’re providing additional time for students to wash hands and making sure we’re staying clean,” she said, adding that the district is deferring to public health officials on when, if at all, to close schools.

And she says Seattle Public Schools has taken other steps, including postponing all out -of-state travel for students and staff.

King County Metro announced late Tuesday that it was updating its cleaning procedures for its bus fleet, to limit the spread of the virus.

Metro staff, at the direction of the county executive, are increasing the frequency of cleaning buses — using a bleach solution to sanitize high-touch surfaces — such as buttons, handholds and pull cords — and disinfect the transit operator’s work area. Maintenance staff will soon transition to a daily procedure of broadly spraying a stronger, more comprehensive disinfectant on high-touch locations on buses.

Night crews will begin to clean every bus in Metro’s fleet using a bleach solution to wipe down high-touch surfaces such as buttons, handholds, pull cords, rails, and stanchions and disinfect the transit operator’s work area.https://t.co/AuAuPB42i1 — King County Metro (@kcmetrobus) March 4, 2020

The U.S. House, meanwhile, is considering an emergency bill that would send $11.5 million dollars to Washington state to help with public health budgets. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene urged passage of the measure. The Democrat's district stretches from eastern King County north to the Canadian border.

As risks of exposure continue to grow, health officials urge people to stay informed about the risks and good hygiene practices. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has developed guidance to help with risk assessment and management for people with potential exposure to COVID-19.

UPDATE, March 3, 3 p.m.: King County health officials have announced two more deaths linked to COVID-19. The additional fatalities are among seven new cases identified by county officials Tuesday.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Health had tallied 27 confirmed cases in King and Snohomish counties, including nine deaths. There are 231 cases under supervision statewide, and numbers are expected to change.

Many of the new cases are associated with Life Care, the nursing home that has been at the center of King County’s outbreak. The two fatalities were both residents at the facility who died on Feb. 26: a woman in her 80s who died at her family home and a man in his 50s who died at Harborview Medical Center.

Two of the new cases are of unknown exposure; the patients are currently hospitalized at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah.

To house patients for treatment and isolation in response to COVID-19, King County is moving the first of 18 modular units today to a site in White Center. At this time, no COVID-19 patients are currently occupying the modular housing units. County officials also are working to identify additional sites as needed, according to a statement from King County public health.

And the outbreak at Life Care has been linked to a presumptive positive COVID-19 case detected in North Carolina, according to a statement from the governor’s office there. The person reportedly traveled to Washington state and was exposed to the virus at the Kirkland nursing home. State officials are still waiting for confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, counties and cities back in Washington that haven’t detected any cases of coronavirus are preparing for the possibility of further spread.

Thurston County has identified a site on Department of Corrections land for quarantine and isolation, if the need arises. Pierce County officials say they are actively testing, and will notify the public if a presumptive positive case is detected.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The move grants her the ability to exercise emergency authority to address any immediate dangers to the public. In the coming days, the city will announce actions stemming from this proclamation, according to a news release.

And out of an abundance of caution, the City of Tacoma announced that Mayor Victoria Woodards will deliver Wednesday’s state of the city address virtually. Information about how to watch the speech can be found here.

As of Tuesday, 26 Kirkland firefighters and three police officers remained under quarantine. One was released Monday. Twelve first responders are showing flu-like symptoms, while 19 are confirmed to have had direct exposure, according to a press release from the city.

During a previously scheduled visit to a health clinic in Seattle on Tuesday morning, Gov. Jay Inslee and state Health Officer Kathy Lofy gave an update on the state's response.

"Every day we have some progress and another hurdle we have to go over," Inslee said.

Washington's progress comes in the form of increased capacity for virus testing. The governor said state labs and the University of Washington are now prepared to do significantly more tests each day. But the hurdle health officials face is a restriction on who can be tested. Federal rules limit the criteria of who is eligible to be tested for the new coronavirus.

Inslee said he would be speaking with federal authorities as early as Tuesday afternoon about relaxing those rules. He also said the state is asking the federal government to release protective supplies, such as masks, that are stockpiled for these kinds of situations.

Lofy and Inslee continue to emphasize the importance of staying home if you're showing respiratory symptoms, regardless of whether you're able to be tested.

Sen. Patty Murray is the ranking member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee. At a hearing, she questioned representatives from federal agencies responding to the coronavirus outbreak. In an interview with KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco, Sen. Murray says it's critical that the public trust federal officials. And she says she's pressing for test kits to be more widely distributed. Listen to their conversation from March 3.

As the death toll from COVID-19 rises, Washington’s Secretary of Health is asking state lawmakers for $100 million in emergency funds to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins talked live with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick. Listen to their conversation below.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins talks with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about a $100 million budget proposal in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, on March 3.

UPDATE, March 2, 4:45 p.m.: King County health officials said Monday that the death toll linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to six. All of the deaths were reported at EvergreenHealth, a hospital in Kirkland that’s been treating residents of a local nursing home that’s currently at the center of the outbreak.

Most of the people who have died had underlying health conditions.

During a news conference Monday, King County Executive Dow Constantine told reporters that the county is finalizing a purchase on a motel to house people affected by COVID-19.

So far, no one has tested positive for the respiratory illness outside of King and Snohomish counties, though health officials anticipate that could be coming. Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, says the virus is “actively spreading.”

News of the outbreak is prompting more caution from first responders, says Dennis Lawson, president of the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters. He says there is a heightened awareness about wearing protective gear, such as respirators, and increased communication between responders and dispatchers about patients with respiratory symptoms or those who have potentially been exposed to the virus.

And some regional fire departments are taking precautions after some of their first responders came in contact with patients who tested positive for the virus. Seven firefighters from Redmond and 27 from Kirkland are under quarantine, as well as two Kirkland police officers. Some of the firefighters are starting to show flu-like symptoms, according to a press release from the city. Both departments say they are fully operational.

Lawson echoed other officials, saying there is still a lot we don't know about how this outbreak will shake out. But he adds departments also are starting to talk about what happens if quarantines among firefighters become more widespread.

"We have already started talking about whether we can share resources," Lawson said.

No widespread measures have been announced to close public spaces or cancel large public gatherings. In the event the health emergency rises to that level, each county has designated a public health officer to serve as the senior adviser and spokesperson on public health issues. They are tasked with monitoring conditions, in partnership with other public officials, and making the call to disrupt pubic activities in their counties.

The airports are under the jurisdiction of the Federal Aviation Administration, so local authorities have little to no say about whether they remain operational.

Still, a number of airlines are waiving cancellation and change fees amid the outbreak. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines are among the carriers allowing customers to change flights free of charge. However, there are some restrictions. For example, Alaska Airlines “peace of mind” waiver is for tickets purchased between Feb. 27 and March 12.

Amtrak also has announced it is waiving fees on new and existing tickets bought by April 20, although travel on Amtrak has not been linked to any of the coronavirus cases.

Will Stone reports on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus from Seattle for NPR News.

UPDATE, March 1: King County health officials announced four new cases of coronavirus late Sunday, including a second death, bringing the total number of cases countywide to 10. All of them are associated with Life Care, a nursing home in Kirkland that is associated with two previously announced cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Results from the state lab came back positive, and the cases remain presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can confirm.

The second fatality, a man in his 70s, happened Saturday at EvergreenHealth. All of the other patients remain in critical condition at that Kirkland hospital: a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 70s. All of them have underlying health conditions.

The four latest cases were announced hours after two other cases became public — both men in their 60s with underlying health conditions who are hospitalized at Valley Medical Center in Renton and Virginia Mason Medical Center. As of Saturday afternoon, those men also were listed in critical condition.

Officials with the King County Executive’s Office will join local and state health officials Monday to discuss the latest cases and the county’s response to the outbreak, according to a statement released Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY

A patient in King County who tested positive for coronavirus has died, according to state and local public health officials. It's believed to be the first coronavirus death in the U.S. The news prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency.

State and local health officials have confirmed two other presumed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, both tied to a long-term care facility where more than 50 residents and employees are experiencing respiratory symptoms.

As of Saturday, that brings the total of presumed patients in King County to four. There is an additional case in Snohomish County.

The cases are being classified as "presumptive" until testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta confirms the results.

The patient who died, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, came to EvergreenHealth Medical Cetner with serious respiratory issues before testing positive for the virus, according to a statement from the Kirkland hospital.

The other two patients announced Saturday are believed to have contracted coronavirus at Life Care Center, a long-term care facility in Kirkland. An employee at the facility, a woman in her 40s, is in satisfactory condition at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue. A resident at the facility, a woman in her 70s, is in serious condition at EvergreenHealth.

Additionally, dozens of residents at Life Care are experiencing respiratory symptoms, and more positive cases are expected. Of the 108 residents and 180 staff members at the nursing facility, 27 residents and 25 staff members are reportedly experiencing some sort of respiratory symptoms.

Local health officials are actively working to test and treat to contain spreading of the virus; the CDC was scheduled to fly in Saturday night to assist.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, King County Executive Dow Constantine said the county's emergency management department is helping coordinate a regional response to contain the virus, activating the county's emergency operations center. He and other health officials stressed the need for people to exercise good hygiene practices.

"We need to emphasize personal health preparedness," Constantine told reporters. He also noted that King County Metro would continue to be diligent in keeping buses sanitized.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, with King County public health, said no “widespread” community transmission is apparent at this time. But he warned that if the outbreak worsens, officials may recommend people avoid large gatherings and telecommute if possible.

Dr. Frank Riedo of EvergreenHealth said more test results for the other patients who are presumed infected were expected late Saturday.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, says there is no backlog on local coronavirus testing so far. The state intends to ramp up its testing capability to handle 200 tests per day. That likely will include looping in commercial and university labs.

Jeff Duchin of @KCPubHealth says pressure on fed. health officials not to talk to public without White House clearance "doesn't help." "We really rely on transparency and good clear communication from our public health colleagues at the federal level ..." (1/2) — Gabriel Spitzer (@gabrielspitzer) February 29, 2020

The governor issued a statement following Saturday's death.

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” Inslee said, offering condolences to the patient’s family and friends. “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”

In his proclamation declaring a state of emergency, Inslee directed state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.

“This will allow us to get the resources we need,” Inslee said in a statement. “This is a time to take common-sense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state. Our state agency directors have been actively preparing since the nation’s first case appeared in Snohomish County. Washingtonians can be assured we’ve taken this threat seriously and have been working in collaboration with our health care partners to develop plans and procedures to prepare for what could likely be a world-wide pandemic.”

The directive calls upon state agencies and departments to do “everything reasonably possible to assist affected communities.”

Inslee stressed in his statement that the easiest way to slow the spread of the virus is to practice good hygiene: “wash your hands often, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and stay home when you're sick.”

You can help protect yourself and your community. Basic health habits are a crucial part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/af4Po6yp9M https://t.co/wIF4xgpsET — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 29, 2020

Saturday's news of the death came less than 24 hours after health officials announced that testing at the state public health lab detected two new cases: one found in a high school student in Snohomish County, and another linked to travel. They also are being classified as "presumptive" cases, while the CDC works to confirm the results.

"We are going to find more individuals so we really believe that the risk at this point is increasing,” Lofy, the state health officer, said Friday.

The student from Snohomish County who is believed to have the virus became sick with a fever and body aches at the beginning of the week.

He returned briefly to Jackson High School in Everett on Friday when he started to feel better. He is recovering at home in isolation.

"There was no travel history associated with this,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, who is the health officer at the Snohomish Health District. “Our team is still in the midst of the contact investigation, so we still don't know the possible source of infection. Our staff have notified a very small number of students who came in contact with the individuals.”

Everett Public Schools is sanitizing Jackson High School through the weekend, and has closed the school Monday to complete the job.

Meanwhile, students enrolled in study abroad programs at Washington universities also are being affected by the spread of the virus, which has now been detected in more than 50 countries.

Gonzaga University said earlier this week that it's suspending its program in Florence, Italy, and asking its 161 students to return to their home residences. Italy has had the most cases in Europe so far.

Washington State University and the University of Washington are monitoring the situation closely, but advising students to stay put for now.

The latest information about coronavirus can be found at the state Department of Health's website.

KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer, Will Stone, Simone Alicea, Ashley Gross and Paula Wissel contributed to this report. This story is developing. We will update as more details become available.