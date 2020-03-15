Inslee orders restaurants, bars and other businesses to close citing 'explosion' of coronavirus

Joining states like California, Ohio and Illinois, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday night announced plans to order the temporary closure of restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities, as well as restricted gatherings to no more than 50 people, as the state continues to battle what he called an "explosion of COVID-19 in our state and globally."



"These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus," Inslee said in a statement. "I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges."

Inslee said King County, the epicenter of the outbreak, will implement the restrictions immediately. The Democratic governor plans to sign a statewide emergency proclamation on Monday imposing the limits statewide beginning at midnight Monday. He did not indicate how long the closures would last.

The forced shuttering of businesses will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies. Inslee's office said other retail outlets would be required to reduce occupancy in their stores.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer take-out and delivery, but not in-person dining, the governor's press release said.

Previously, Inslee had ordered a limit on gatherings of more than 250 people and closed all schools statewide for six weeks. This announcement represents a significant next step and escalation of the governor's use of his emergency powers and the state's efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

The additional, and unprecedented measures, come as the state of Washington has identified 769 cases of COVID-19 and reported 42 deaths, the majority in King County. Seventeen of Washington's 39 counties now have at least one reported case of the virus.

