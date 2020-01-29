KNKX and The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team invite you to "Inside 'Outsiders:' What one city can teach us about homelessness" on March 3, 2020 at Town Hall Seattle. At "Inside 'Outsiders,'" we'll explore issues and questions covered in the podcast "Outsiders" and hear from the people who made it. KNKX reporter Will James and The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team members — editor Vianna Davila and reporters Sydney Brownstone and Scott Greenstone — will take you behind the reporting process, play excerpts from the podcast, answer your questions, and share what they've learned.

What causes homelessness?

Why is it rising at a time of growth and prosperity on the West Coast?

What actually works to address it?

How does it affect the people experiencing it?

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public. Advance reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.

Town Hall Seattle is located at 1119 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.

The "Outsiders" podcast and event are co-presented by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times' Project Homeless team.

The first episode of the series launches Jan. 29. Subscribe where you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Pocketcasts. You can listen to all the episodes as they are released, online at outsiderspodcast.org.