Injuries and a poorly performing defense loom large for the Seahawks this weekend

Listen to the conversation.

The Seattle Seahawks host another division rival in the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, on the heels of an overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Sports Commentator Art Thiel says that between injuries and the worst defense in the league, there is room for concern.

Thiel says that while the Seahawks may have a 5-1 record, something most teams in the league would be envious of, there is reason to worry. The Seahawks defense is statistically last in the league, has lost two starters for the season to injury, and hasn’t had their best player, Jamal Adams, for weeks — and may not have him again this Sunday.

Combine that with the fact that all three of the Seahawks running backs were injured last Sunday, and their status to play this weekend remains uncertain. Thiel says the team may have to convert some of their wide receivers to running back this weekend if they end up shorthanded at the running back position.

Thiel says it isn’t all doom and gloom. The Seahawks traded for veteran defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap this week without having to give too much up, and that is likely to help the struggling pass rush.

The downside is that Dunlap won’t be available to play this weekend due to the league’s COVID-19 policy.

Thiel says that a second loss to a team in their division this weekend could really change the landscape in the NFC West, so the Seahawks will have to be firing on all cylinders to win Sunday.