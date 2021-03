The pandemic has been an isolating experience for many of us. It’s even harder if you’re trying to start out in a new place and build a social circle.

That’s what 13-year-old Nascha Martinez faced when she moved here from Breckenridge, Colo., and began attending a brand-new school, West Sound Academy in Poulsbo, during a time of remote learning. She shared her story for KNKX’s Take the Mic youth voices project.