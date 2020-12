A big game for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. They host the 9-5 Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown. At 10-4, the Seahawks have already clinched a playoff berth, but if they win on Sunday, they win the division. KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talked about the matchup with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.