'Guarded' mood in British Columbia as Canada's first COVID-19 death confirmed there

British Columbia also is dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian province that shares a border with Washington has had more than 30 people test positive for COVID-19 and has recorded its first death. KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick talked with reporter Craig McCulloch in Vancouver, B.C. on March 10, 2020.

Craig, can you tell us more about the person who died?

The person is a gentleman in his 80s, he lived at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver. He had underlying health conditions. Those conditions were not disclosed initially. Another patient at the center also tested positive along with a care worker. There's since been more positive tests come back for that facility. Sadly, this gentleman is not only the first recorded death in British Columbia, but it's the first recorded death of COVID-19 in all of Canada."

You mentioned some people at that same care facility have now tested positive for COVID-19. Are there any other common threads among those who've tested positive?

Many of the more recent cases have been directly tied to travel back from Iran. Areas in suburban Vancouver have a very strong Iranian community. And one case last week was a traveler from Seattle who was visiting family in the Fraser Valley, which is part of the Greater Vancouver area, just north across the border from Lynden and Sumas, Washington.

I know that B.C. government officials have been holding daily briefings. What's been the overall message?

Well, they're saying this over and over again: wash your hands and practice good hygiene. This past weekend, we had a major sporting event in Vancouver, the Rugby Sevens, which travels around the world. And there were 35,000-40,000 people in B.C. place, the Vancouver version of CenturyLink Field. And that was done without any problem. But the B.C. government is saying if you are feeling sick, stay at home. Likewise, if you have recently traveled from a hot zone like Iran or Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, for example, to self-quarantine or isolate yourself for 14 days.

Craig, we're hearing cruise ship travel could take a big hit during this coronavirus outbreak. How big of an impact would that have to the B.C. economy?

For Vancouver alone, each ships visit brings upwards of $3 million Canadian. And that's a spin off benefits such as pre- and post-cruise stays in local hotels, either on average in the last few years over 230 visits by cruise ships to Vancouver every year. Now, that's not 230 ships. That's the same ships coming back 230 times. That alone is almost $700 million Canadian or $520 million U.S. That's only in first line spinoffs: hotels, restaurants. And that's based on the belief that most cruise passengers, either the day before their cruise and or the day after the cruise, have at least one night in Vancouver. Of course, many of them go up to Whistler, many of them. They also go down to Seattle, they go over to Victoria, they go up into the Okanagan sites, just the bare minimum.

Has there been any talk or any concern raised about the border between Canada and Washington?

Craig: It has come up in a number of press conferences with the chief health officer and the provincial health minister. We have to remember it’s not just the land crossing. It's also by air and it's also by boat. There are a number of ferries, both the Clipper and the Washington State Ferries sail to Vancouver Island and back. The B.C. Officials say that, to be blunt, it's impractical to shut down the B.C. Washington border due to the extensive links, both business and personal, between British Columbia and Washington state. Of course, the actual call on that would be the federal government. But local health authorities are saying it's just ridiculous to even consider that.

What is the overall mood like in B.C. right now?

I would say it's guarded. We're still going about her daily routine and a lot of people actually participating in meetings via Skype or Zoom instead of actually going to them.

UPDATE, March 11, 2020: British Columbia has seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 46 people, including those who have recovered.

There are two more cases involving the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. British Columbia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says thing have settled at the care centre. The province has established a working group of long-term care homes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 within such facilities in British Columbia.

A total of three people, including two of the new cases, involve a group that recently returned from an organized tour of Egypt. One of them, a man in his 60s, is the first known case of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

There is also a person from Egypt who is visiting family in suburban Vancouver who has tested positive. Along with family members he was visiting, he is in isolation at a private residence.

The CW television series Riverdale also has been forced to stop production. A person involved with the show, which is done in the Vancouver area, apparently came into recent contact with a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, production of the series has temporarily been halted.

Dr. Henry says she has the authority to force organizations, like the Vancouver Canucks or Vancouver Whitecaps, to cancel events. Unlike in Washington State, she so far sees no reason to do so. Dr. Henry says the actions of the People’s Republic of China have bought time so British Columbia can take measures that will make a difference.

Three people who were in hospital because of COVID-19 have since been discharged and are recovering at home.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $1 billion Canadian will be issued to provinces and territories across Canada to fight the virus.