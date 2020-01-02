 Greta Matassa's Quintet at SAM | KNKX
Related Program: 
Jazz Northwest

Greta Matassa's Quintet at SAM

By 28 seconds ago
  • Jim Wilke

One of the Seattle area's best-known singers, Greta Matassa is featured in concert from the Seattle Art Museum on this episode of Jazz Northwest. Named to the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame and seven times Earshot Vocalist of the Year, Greta Matassa has produced 11 CDs. She tours nationally and has also performed abroad. She sings several songs from her most recent CD "Portrait" on this concert.  

Greta Matassa is in demand as a jazz vocal teacher as well and provides an opportunity for deserving young artists in some of her shows, including Tessa Korver to open this concert.  Darin Clendenin is the pianist, with Clipper Anderson on bass and Mark Ivester on drums.  Greta also welcomes Portland trumpet and flugelhorn player Charlie Porter for a special appearance with her group in this concert, part of the monthly Art of Jazz Series presented by Earshot and the Seattle Art Museum

The Art of Jazz series is on the second Thursday of each month, coordinated by John Gilbreath of Earshot with the support of The Seattle Art Museum.  The next concert on January 9 will present the DX-tet featuring pianist Dylan Hayes and drummer Xavier Lecotourier in a sextet. The concerts are free admission and open to the general public from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. 

Tags: 
Jazz Northwest

Related Content

A Jazz Northwest Holiday show

By Dec 15, 2019
SRJO & chorus at St.Mark's in 2018.
Jim Levitt

Holiday music by regional jazz artists and some highlights from The Sacred Music of Duke Ellington as performed by The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra last year at St. Mark's Cathedral in Seattle. The SRJO with chorus and soloists will perform the Ellington Sacred Music again on December 28 this year at Town Hall Seattle. This week's Jazz Northwest also includes seasonal music by Don Lanphere, B3 Kings, Karin Plato, Greta Matassa, Anton Schwartz and Dave Peterson and best bets for live jazz in the coming week.

SRJO plays Jazz of the Harlem Renaissance in concert on Jazz Northwest

By Dec 8, 2019
SRJO in concert at Edmonds Center for the Arts
Jim Levitt

In November concerts, The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra played big band Jazz of the Harlem Renaissance. This is music created by some of the greatest African-American jazz orchestras led by Jimmy Lunceford, Horace Henderson, Fletcher Henderson, Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington and others.  It comes from a period in the 1920s and 30s known as The Harlem Renaissance, a great flowering of the arts in Harlem, NYC, including music, poetry, literature, painting, and dance.