Greta Matassa's Quintet at SAM

Jazz Northwest for December 22, 2019

One of the Seattle area's best-known singers, Greta Matassa is featured in concert from the Seattle Art Museum on this episode of Jazz Northwest. Named to the Seattle Jazz Hall of Fame and seven times Earshot Vocalist of the Year, Greta Matassa has produced 11 CDs. She tours nationally and has also performed abroad. She sings several songs from her most recent CD "Portrait" on this concert.

Greta Matassa is in demand as a jazz vocal teacher as well and provides an opportunity for deserving young artists in some of her shows, including Tessa Korver to open this concert. Darin Clendenin is the pianist, with Clipper Anderson on bass and Mark Ivester on drums. Greta also welcomes Portland trumpet and flugelhorn player Charlie Porter for a special appearance with her group in this concert, part of the monthly Art of Jazz Series presented by Earshot and the Seattle Art Museum

The Art of Jazz series is on the second Thursday of each month, coordinated by John Gilbreath of Earshot with the support of The Seattle Art Museum. The next concert on January 9 will present the DX-tet featuring pianist Dylan Hayes and drummer Xavier Lecotourier in a sextet. The concerts are free admission and open to the general public from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.