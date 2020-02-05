Food for Thought: Medical authorities forbid Nancy Leson to cook

Nancy's shoulder replacement puts her in the No Cook Zone.

Some people get the cold shoulder. Nancy Leson got the whole shoulder. A complete right shoulder replacement. Now she has to convalesce. Bad enough she’s not allowed her customary daily half-hour on the speed bag. The real bummer is that, for the next month, she’s forbidden to cook!

I checked in with Ms. Leson to see how she’s holding up during her month in the No Cook Zone.

“I’m not supposed to be playing tennis yet but basically it feels pretty great.” When I asked how it felt to heft a 10-pound Dutch oven she shared the awful truth: “Now we’re getting to the most important part – I can’t cook.” In fact, she's forbidden to lift anything heavier than a coffee cup with her right hand.

While Nancy recuperates, husband Mac is handling the cooking. “Are you driving him crazy supervising every little thing he’s doing in there?" I asked. “Oh no," she said. "If that happened the guy would not be cooking for me, he’d be calling Uber Eats or something.”

Nancy’s review of the fare at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, her special midnight snack in that hospital catered by a chef friend and more are all in this week’s Food for Thought.

"I enjoy convalescence. It is the part that makes the illness worthwhile." – George Bernard Shaw