For the first time in three years, King County opens waitlist for low-income vouchers

King County is opening up its waitlist for low-income families who need subsidies to afford rental housing. It's the first time in almost three years that the program is accepting applications.

There are 2,500 spots available for low-income families. The program typically pays a portion of the rent, depending on the family's income. Rhonda Rosenberg, with the King County Housing Authority, says last time, close to 20,000 people applied for a spot on the waiting list.

“This resource is something that is just cherished by people who get, because it really helps put them on the path to stability,” she said. “They don’t have to worry about their rent.”

Rosenberg says 60 percent of the people who received a voucher last time had been homeless.

The two-week application period kicked off this week, and ends on Feb. 25. People can apply online or at public libraries throughout the region. A lottery will determine who gets placed on the waiting list and eventually gets a voucher.