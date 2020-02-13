Final batch of fishers to be reintroduced in habitat near Darrington

For some 75 years, fishers were absent from the forests of the Pacific Northwest. The medium-sized member of the weasel family was snuffed out in Washington by trappers, who coveted its soft fur.

Biologists began reintroducing them to the state in 2008. This afternoon, the final batch of fishers brought here from Canada is set to dash into habitat near Darrington.

Four of the charismatic weasels were trapped in Alberta and flown in to Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. They made the journey after veterinarians at the Calgary Zoo screened their health and tagged and collared them.

This was originally supposed to be the final group, but a fifth animal may be coming soon — it had

dental problems that have to heal before biologists can re-release it to the wild.

The North Cascades is the third area in the state where fishers are being reintroduced, after the South Cascades and the Olympic Peninsula. Thursday’s release will bring their number to 259.

This story is developing. KNKX's Bellamy Pailthrop will have more coverage this afternoon during All Things Considered, and we'll continue to update this post with more details.