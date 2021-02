The Seattle Mariners begin spring training workouts next week in Arizona. And a familiar face is back. Starting pitcher James Paxton has signed a one-year deal with the team worth $8.5 million. We learn more about Paxton's return and the Mariners' 2021 season from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

