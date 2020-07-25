 Every book has a story. Same for the guy who sells them. | KNKX
Related Program: 
Sound Effect

Every book has a story. Same for the guy who sells them.

By Max Wasserman 40 minutes ago
  • Bill Wolfe used to play poker for a living. Now he runs one of the most well-known book shops in the Pacific Northwest. It wouldn't have happened if not for a friend named Louis Collins and his longing for family.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Bill Wolfe used to play poker for a living. Now he runs one of the most well-known book shops in the Pacific Northwest. It wouldn't have happened if not for a friend named Louis Collins and his longing for family.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Public Radio
  • Used books used to be an on-the-move industry. But by the time Bill Wolfe found his way into one through an unexpected series of events, everything had already moved online.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Used books used to be an on-the-move industry. But by the time Bill Wolfe found his way into one through an unexpected series of events, everything had already moved online.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Public Radio
  • Bill Wolfe's entire house is full of books. It was that way as well for the guy who used to live here, Louis Collins, until he hatched an interesting plan to hand off the reins of his business.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Bill Wolfe's entire house is full of books. It was that way as well for the guy who used to live here, Louis Collins, until he hatched an interesting plan to hand off the reins of his business.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX Public Radio

 

This story originally aired on October 26, 2019.   

The internet didn’t ruin Louis Collins's job, but it sure sucked the fun out of it. 

 

People no longer needed his help when it came to finding books — they could just look it up on their own computer. For a used book dealer like Collins, this was bad news, and he didn’t take it lightly.

 

“My value added disappeared immediately,” Collins said in a 2011 interview with the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America. “I had nothing, so I had to reshift and then I’m competing to sell books with the Goodwill on the internet.”

 

After a decades-long career in the industry, one that brought him widespread recognition in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest, Collins turned his attention to his legacy. Who would take over the business when he’s gone? 

 

Collins found his answer in a friend, a guy by the name of Bill Wolfe. The two started working together, but it didn't become clear until years later that what Collins wanted wasn't just someone to run his business.

 

He was looking for family.

 

Tags: 
Sound Effect