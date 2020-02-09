An Evening With Stanton Moore

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

New Orleans native Stanton Moore is a dedicated Drummer, performer and educator especially connected to the city and its culture and collaborative spirit. For the past 20 years Moore has dedicated himself to touring the world and bringing the culture and message of his hometown to the world.

In the early 90’s Moore helped found the New Orleans based quintessential funk band Galactic. Their first album 1996’s widely acclaimed Coolin’ Off led to a constant touring schedule that has averaged over 100 dates a year for the past 20 years. With a total of 10 records and a multitude of collaborations under their collective belts, Galactic remain as busy as ever with their touring and recording schedule. All Star collaborations either live or in the studio include Mavis Staples, Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint, Big Freedia, Macy Gray, Bo Dollis Jr. and Monk Boudreaux of the Wild Magnolia Indians, Chali 2na and Lyrics Born.

--

Entry deadline is Feb. 16 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**