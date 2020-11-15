 Ernestine Anderson featured on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Ernestine Anderson featured on Jazz Northwest

Ernestine Anderson's birthday was last Wednesday and although she's been gone seven years, we still enjoy the rich collection of albums featuring her inimitable voice. On this week’s show, we will hear a couple of songs from a 2011 performance at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Columbus Circle in New York City. The Seattle Jazz icon is joined by a soulful group featuring Houston Person and Lafayette Harris Jr.

Another singer originally from Seattle is Diane Schuur and we'll hear her playing piano and singing from her new album, "Running on Faith".  And while we're at it, this show includes a couple of female instrumentalists, Jessica Williams at the piano, and Ingrid Jensen on trumpet. 

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

