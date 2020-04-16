Episode 9: Confronting Mortality

Today’s episode: Confronting Mortality.

This is not something a lot of us are used to thinking much about. Dreading, sure. Avoiding, you bet. But thinking hard about it, and what it means during a time like this — not easy.

In this episode, we connect with people who have gotten intimate with mortality.

Robb Miller is the former executive director of End of Life Washington, and he’s also lived with HIV for more than two decades. He talks through what it means to have a good death, and how the pandemic does and does not compare with the AIDS pandemic.

We meet a family reckoning with grief in the time of social distancing.

A Seattle writer has spent years urging people to “get their (bleep) together” by preparing for unexpected tragedy.

And we get a glimpse at how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting ancient Native American mourning traditions.

