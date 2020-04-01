Episode 6: Getting Creative

Today’s episode: Getting Creative.

There’s a bunch of psychological research out there that suggests constraints — having your choices limited — actually promotes creativity.

And we’re all seeing now how being stuck at home, or losing your job, or having your kids out of school — it sucks, but it can also nudge us to find innovative solutions.

Today we have a bunch of stories of how people are adapting to this less-than-ideal situation.

We start with a group of 20-somethings with an invention, which they have quickly repurposed into a device to help people stop touching their face.

We meet a latter-day town crier — an out-of-work chef who, for $1, will ride his bike to the Tacoma location of your choosing and shout your message to someone.

We find out how local artists are keeping live music alive in the era of social distancing, and hear about the most awkward moment in every live-streamed concert.

We’ll hear how a Puyallup-based nonprofit turned on a dime to become a bustling mask-sewing assembly line.

We meet a florist who decided to give free flowers to local businesses, as an enticement for customers.

And we visit what may be Seattle’s first socially-distanced dance party.

We want to hear from you. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your life? Let us know by recording yourself on a voice memo app on your phone, and emailing it to us at outreach@knkx.org.

And please consider giving Transmission a rating and review on Apple Podcasts.

Listen on Apple, Spotify, Google, Stitcher and NPR One.