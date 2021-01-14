Episode 29: The Slow Vaccine Rollout

It’s been about one month since the first coronavirus vaccine arrived in Washington state. Residents, some of them in tears, watched a nurse receive the first injection. This event was supposed to herald the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, since then, the vaccine rollout has progressed more slowly than some had hoped. More than 600,000 doses have arrived in Washington, but only about a third of those have been administered.

Some people who are first in line to get vaccinated — mostly health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities — feel lost, confused, left behind.

Officials with the state and local health departments said for months they were laying plans to distribute the vaccine. So what went wrong?

In this episode of the podcast Transmission, KNKX reporter Paula Wissel interviews Seattle Times investigative reporter Mike Reicher, who is part of a team that documented snags in the vaccine rollout.

You can listen to the episode above, and find Transmission on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.