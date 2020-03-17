Episode 2: Housebound

When the novel coronavirus made its way to the United States, it landed here, in the Pacific Northwest. Transmission is a podcast about life at the heart of an epidemic.

Today’s episode: Housebound.

As we reckon with the isolation of being stuck at home, we’ll check in with a young man in quarantine, dealing with his own health concerns and a loved one who’s touch-and-go in intensive care.

We meet two pairs of mothers and daughters, working through what it means to care for each other in the midst of a pandemic that takes a heavy toll on the elderly.

And we check in on all the house-hunters, and the home sellers who depend on them, as the once-white-hot real estate market in Seattle grinds to a halt.

And finally, a grace note, from a former Seattleite who’s now on lockdown in Spain.

We want to hear from you. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your life? Let us know by recording yourself on a voice memo app on your phone, and emailing it to us at outreach@knkx.org.

