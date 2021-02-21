Earshot nominees in concert on Jazz Northwest

Earshot's Golden Ear Awards will be announced next month and we've been featuring some of the nominees this month on Jazz Northwest. This week, we'll hear excerpts from concert performances by Alex Dugdale's Fade Quintet at Seattle Art Museum, and Marc Seales Quintet at Jazz Alley. Alex Dugdale has been nominated for NW Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year, and Marc Seales Quintet performance at Jazz Alley has been nominated for NW Concert of the year. Both were recorded on location specifically for Jazz Northwest and were first broadcast last year. A complete list of Earshot award nominees and a ballot is available at earshot.org.

Bookending these concert performances are a new CD, "When You're Smiling" by The Danny Kolke Trio to open this show, and Cannonball Adderely Quintet "Swingin' in Seattle" to close it. The Cannonball Adderley performance comes from a series of live radio broadcasts in the Sixties.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.