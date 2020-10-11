 Earshot Jazz Festival preview on Jazz Northwest | KNKX
Earshot Jazz Festival preview on Jazz Northwest

John Gilbreath, Executive Director of Earshot Jazz, joins host Jim Wilke for a preview of the 32nd Annual Earshot Jazz Festival on this week's episode of Jazz Northwest. The Festival runs four weekends from October 16 through November 8 and will be an all-digital festival this year with live concerts delivered directly to the audience because of the pandemic. John Gilbreath talks about the special challenges of producing concerts for an unseen audience online. Music by Ravi Coltrane, Jovino Santos Neto, Fred Hersch and Marina Albero is included on this show. 

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, or Google.

