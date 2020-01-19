DX-Tet plays new music for octet at SAM's Art of Jazz

This month's Art of Jazz concert presented by Earshot and The Seattle Art Museum featured exciting new compositions and arrangements for octet by Dylan Hayes and Xavier Lecouturier. The DX-Tet, co-led by Hayes and Lecouturier, played a rich program for four horns, piano, guitar, bass and drums. The co-leaders grew up in the Bay area and have lived in Seattle the last four years while attending Cornish College of the Arts.

Drawing on a variety of sources and a rich musical pool, the music blends both classic and contemporary influences. Xavier Lecouturier's debut CD "Carrier" was issued by Origin records last year, and Dylan Hayes' new CD will debut at High Dive in Fremont on March 18.

The Art of Jazz is a continuing monthly series of free concerts coordinated by John Gilbreath of Earshot, presented by The Seattle Art Museum and supported by KNKX. The concerts are given on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. Next month, former New Orleans resident and present Cornish faculty member Johnaye Kendrick will sing with her group on March 12.

Jazz Northwest is recorded and produced by host Jim Wilke and airs Sundays at 2 p.m. Listeners may also subscribe to the podcast at KNKX, NPR, Apple, Google or Spotify.