Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Delivering an infectious blend of soul, jazz and rhythm & blues, the DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO proves to be a band on the rise. Their tantalizing grooves, lush sounds and vibrant jam sessions are always fresh with improvisations strengthened by their undeniable chemistry. The once Seattle based trio, hard touring for 8 months, includes Lamarr on B-3 organ, Jimmy James on guitar and Doug Octa Port on drums — evokes a classic instrumental sound with a pioneering, virtuosic sensibility all its own on debut LP Close But No Cigar. Featured on Seattle’s KEXP’s “Local Artist Spotlight” in July 2017 followed by a live performance at Upstream Music Festival broadcast by KEXP that has garnered over 3 million views, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio has captured the attention of audiences around the world. The band put out their album independently in 2016 and Colemine Records gave it a wide release in March 2018 to critical acclaim.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio was formed in the Spring of 2015 with the help of Amy Novo, Delvon’s wife and band manager. She told her husband she would take over his music career and all he had to do was find the musicians, create and play music. They started with a weekly residency at The Royal Room in Seattle for the first year then self-released their debut album, playing short tours across the Pacific Northwest. Now they are headlining shows and spreading their contagious grooves with audiences across the globe. With Delvon’s soulful organ sound, Jimmy’s explosive guitar sound and Doug’s perfect pocket drumming, they have the impeccably unique blend of soul, jazz, rhythm & blues and rock & roll.

