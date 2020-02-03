David Sanborn Jazz Quartet

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN HERE.

One of the most commercially successful American saxophonists for six decades and counting, Sanborn is described by critic Scott Yannow as "the most influential saxophonist on pop, R&B, and crossover players of the past 20 years." Although a jazz musician at heart, Sanborn has transcended genres and musical boundaries throughout his entire career.

​Dave has released 24 albums, won six Grammy Awards and has had eight gold albums and one platinum. He continues to be one of the most active musicians of his genre.

Dave’s solo release of Taking Off in 1975—still considered a classic—further solidified his career. His 1979 release of Hideaway became a popular hit and further propelled Dave’s ascent with the single, “Seduction” being featured in the movie, American Gigolo. Veteran bassist and composer Marcus Miller joined Dave on the 1981 album, Voyeur. The single, “All I Need Is You” won Dave his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Instrumental Performance. In 1983, Dave released the hit album Backstreet that included Luther Vandross as a featured guest vocalist. Later albums have included guest artists such as Jack DeJohnette, Bill Frisell, Charlie Hayden, Wallace Roney, Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, and Eric Clapton.

--

Entry deadline is Feb. 9 at midnight.

**By entering to win tickets, you are opting in to receive future updates on KNKX exclusive concerts and cool events from KNKX. We respect your privacy and will not share your information.**