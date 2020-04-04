Daddy Issues: Sound Effect, Episode 170

Listen to the show.

This show originally aired on February 23, 2019.

We start with a woman talking about the value of her father lending a gentle ear and a gentle voice when she was growing up. Next, a son joins his father to take part in a journey that his dad started 43 years earlier. Then, a look inside a book made by prison inmates on McNeil Island for their children, to share what life was like for them. Also, a story about a father revitalizing canoe building, and a father reflecting on heading back to work after a stretch as a stay-at-home dad. Finally, a man finds his way into the medical profession, but on his own rather than from the pressure of his father.

Sound Effect showcases stories inspired by the place we live. The show is hosted by KNKX's Gabriel Spitzer.