A closer look at UW football's new leader and a look ahead to next week's Apple Cup

By 1 hour ago
  • Washington quarterback Dylan Morris in action against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle.
    Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

The COVID-shortened college football season continues Saturday night for the University of Washington and Washington State University. UW plays Arizona, after beating Oregon State last weekend. And WSU plays Stanford, after losing to Oregon last weekend. The Huskies and Cougars will play each other next Friday, Nov. 27, in the annual Apple Cup game. More from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.


