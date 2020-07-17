 Clear skies and warm temps offer perfect viewing of Comet Neowise | KNKX

Clear skies and warm temps offer perfect viewing of Comet Neowise

By 1 hour ago
  • The Comet Neowise is seen in the night sky above several trees, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The comet is expected to be visible from earth most of the rest of the month before continuing on it's nearly 7,000 year orbit around the sun.
    The Comet Neowise is seen in the night sky above several trees, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The comet is expected to be visible from earth most of the rest of the month before continuing on it's nearly 7,000 year orbit around the sun.
    Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

 

It’s that most wonderful time of the year in the Pacific Northwest, when we get to enjoy clear skies, warm yet comfortable temperatures and 9 PM sunsets. Summers here are the payoff for our long, dark winters. And this week, the "perfect weather" many of us like to gloat about has finally arrived.

This summer, these conditions are coinciding with the appearance of a rare comet called Neowise. KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass is among the astronomy enthusiasts who ventured out at 3 AM to see it.

“That's right…and I saw it,” he says. “But now you don't have to get up early in the morning."

Now, the comet is positioned so it can be seen about an hour and half after sunset.  

“So 10:30, 10:45 — you can see it if you look at the northwest side of the sky. It's subtle. You have to stare to see it, but it is definitely there,” Mass says. “And once your eyes get used to the darkness, then you can see the tail stretching out to the north.”

It first appeared in mid-March and Mass says it's probably one of the brightest comets anyone has seen in two decades, since Hale Bopp in 1997.

“And if you look with binoculars, you can see the nucleus. You can see the tail. It's really a nice comet,” he says.  “So I would get out there and see it and it should be visible during the next week.”

Mass recommends getting out on a clear evening to see it sometime next week. Look for the Big Dipper if you know your constellations, then look downward and to the East.

It will be closest to the Earth on July 23, then gradually dim out.  

DRY JULY- NORMAL BUT AMAZING

Another phenomenon going on right now is a more regular occurrence in the Northwest, but still kind of amazing. Mass calls it the ‘July dry anomaly’ — in which we get "super dry." He says it got a bit of a late start this year, but he’s expecting pretty much no real rain from now through the end of the month.

“High pressure is starting to build in,” Mass says. “And certainly, for the next week, it's going to be totally dry.”

What’s remarkable, Mass says, is how quickly this happens every year,

“We go from sometimes cloudy conditions in June and even some moisture around July 4th to those real depths of dryness at the end of July. And it's associated with building high pressure aloft that produces enhanced sinking over us during the end of July,” Mass says. “That's what dries it out.”

For context, consider that at this time of year, the extreme dryness in the Northwest exceeds conditions in the desert state, Arizona.

“In fact, we are drier than Phoenix or Tucson. Amazingly, during this month, they get thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon. We don't get any of that,” Mass says.

“So we're really one of the driest places of the whole country.”

Listen to the full conversation above. 

The weekly KNKX feature "Weather with Cliff Mass" airs every Friday at 9 a.m. immediately following BirdNote, and repeats twice on Friday afternoons during All Things Considered. The feature is hosted by KNKX’s Environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp. Cliff Mass is a University of Washington Professor of Atmospheric Sciences and a renowned Seattle weather prognosticator.  You can also subscribe to a podcast of “Weather with Cliff Mass” shows on AppleSpotify and Google.

Tags: 
Weather with Cliff Mass
Comet Neowise

Related Content

'Big experiment' this July 4th shows personal fireworks are the main cause of air pollution

By Jul 10, 2020
KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass says big displays like this one from Seattle in 2019 are not a significant source of pollution, compared to what personal shows produce - based on the air quality data after this year's July 4th festivities.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

People in the Pacific Northwest sometimes jokingly call the sixth month here "Juneuary," because of the persistently gloomy weather we often face in June. Now an abundance of offshore flow — marine air coming in off the cool Pacific Ocean — has KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass calling July "Julember."

Lack of high-flying community fireworks may spare region’s air quality on July 4

By Jul 3, 2020
Fireworks at Gas Works Park in Seattle on July 4, 2013.
Wikimedia Commons

July 4 is upon us. Normally, that means our air quality takes a big hit. It's an issue that KNKX weather expert Cliff Mass often talks about. Mass has studied the impact of fireworks on our air quality. This year, things will be a little different. With all the major community fireworks displays canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Columbia’s wet, cold spring bodes well for Washington this year

By Jun 26, 2020
A view from Seattle, May 3, 2020.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

The curse of the wet weekend is making another appearance as June comes to an end. The month sometimes referred to as "Juneuary" in the Pacific Northwest has actually included quite a few lovely summer days this year, with temperatures hitting the 80s under bluebird skies. (Just not many on weekends.)

But our somewhat soggy spring this year in Washington has nothing on what folks north of us in British Columbia have been experiencing.

‘Curse of the wet weekends’ has had a strong hold on our region. What's behind it?

By Jun 19, 2020
A cloudy Friday night in Seattle, February 21, 2020.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

If you feel like you’re being punished by the weather for staying indoors during the workweek, you’re not alone. Lots of people in Western Washington have noticed a pattern of fair and sunny weather that abruptly turns to rain as soon as the weekend arrives.

Forecasting skill fades after two weeks. So how can scientists predict future climate?

By Jun 12, 2020
Another mostly wet weekend lies ahead as an area of low pressure moves in, bringing rain and showers through Monday night.
Tim Durkan / Tim Durkan Photography

We’re in for another cool, wet weekend. Rain and rain showers dominate the forecast through Monday night. High temperatures won’t get past the mid-60s.

This is the kind of forecast most of us have come to rely on as we plan our activities, using radar viewers and other online tools to know what’s coming our way, sometimes down to the hour.