Carlene Carter

Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, Seattle

Carlene Carter started her career singing with The Carter Family at 17 years old. She has now been releasing music for almost four decades. The daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and the stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, she is the physical embodiment of the Carter Family in the 21st century. Her most recent album release was Carter Girl, a collection of Carter Family songs and originals, inspired by her family.

Carlene spent the better part of the last few years on the road with John Mellencamp on his Plain Spoken tour, both as a support act and joining him on stage nightly to perform duets. She also played a role in the touring production of Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, the southern gothic musical play written by Stephen King and Mellencamp.

